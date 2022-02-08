WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 1821972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in WW International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $810.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

