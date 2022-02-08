Yaupon Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.1% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $80.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

