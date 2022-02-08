Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 116,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 163,801 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,659,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -360.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

