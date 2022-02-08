Yaupon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition comprises 2.9% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 1.16% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,946,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,167. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

