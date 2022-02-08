Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

