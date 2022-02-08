Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.18. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $14.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.02 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $143.02.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

