Zacks: Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. City Office REIT also reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,777. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $766.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

