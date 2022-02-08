Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMAC.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IMAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in IMAC by 148.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAC opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -1.87. IMAC has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAC (IMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.