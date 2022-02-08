Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PPL.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 3,231,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,668. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in PPL by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after acquiring an additional 726,454 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 367,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.