Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

NYSE SWCH opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after purchasing an additional 510,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Switch by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after purchasing an additional 382,524 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Switch by 95.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.