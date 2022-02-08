Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Upwork posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $147,777.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,875 shares of company stock worth $6,089,838. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Upwork by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 404,487 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Upwork by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.