Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Million

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce $12.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.68 million and the highest is $12.80 million. Marchex reported sales of $12.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $52.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 5,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,806. Marchex has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 798,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

