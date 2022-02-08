Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.95) and the highest estimate coming in at $7.89. Novavax posted earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($12.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $49.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novavax.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

