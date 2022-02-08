Zacks: Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Saratoga Investment reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 31,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,545. The stock has a market cap of $337.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

