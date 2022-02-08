Zacks: Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 2,127,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,768. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.85.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

