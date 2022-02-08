Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 321,548 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 3,525,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

