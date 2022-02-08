Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million.

NABL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE NABL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04. N-able has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

