Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.95.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 887,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,354,000 after buying an additional 101,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,844. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

