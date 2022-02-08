Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to post $54.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $155.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $49.45 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $187.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,330,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 60.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 236,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after acquiring an additional 89,127 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

