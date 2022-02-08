Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after purchasing an additional 486,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,210,000 after acquiring an additional 284,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

