Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. GoDaddy also reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,141,000.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. 49,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,181. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

