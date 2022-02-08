Zacks: Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post $1.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.70. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $12.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in M.D.C. by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,717. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

