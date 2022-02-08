Zacks: Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.95. Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $11.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.