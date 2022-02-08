Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the lowest is $3.04. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $15.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $20.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

A number of research firms have commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WLL stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.50.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

