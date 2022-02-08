Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Sell

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. 74,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,407. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

