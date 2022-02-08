Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.87. National Bank has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,652,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

