Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) to Strong Sell

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $108.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.02.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

