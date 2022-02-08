Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) to Strong Sell

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “
Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $108.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.02.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Bancorp Company Profile
Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential Bancorp (PBIP)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Bancorp (PBIP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.