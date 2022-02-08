Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

DEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.15. 596,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.