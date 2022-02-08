Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Buy

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 275 ($3.72) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.