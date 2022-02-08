Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $753,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.76.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,202,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
