ZeroSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $11.85 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00107842 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

