Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.04.

ZBH traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.20. 17,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

