ZKSwap Achieves Market Cap of $33.38 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.95 or 0.07009047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,033.68 or 0.99625314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006225 BTC.

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

