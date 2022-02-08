Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is First Growth Investment Manager LP’s 8th Largest Position

First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 3.1% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.40. 27,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,254 shares of company stock worth $22,966,987. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

