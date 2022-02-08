Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.32.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,267 shares of company stock worth $20,935,472 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $262.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

