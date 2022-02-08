Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 179,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 84,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,301. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

