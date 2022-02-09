-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $491.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 267,010 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 129.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.