-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Cantaloupe reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,391,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $45,295,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 327,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.32 million, a P/E ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

