-$0.13 EPS Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.31. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,424. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.37. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMV by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.