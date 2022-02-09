-$0.22 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. 19,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 977,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

