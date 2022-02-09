-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have commented on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

