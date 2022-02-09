-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Procept BioRobotics.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

PRCT stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28. Procept BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,678,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

