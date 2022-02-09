$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Lamb Weston also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

