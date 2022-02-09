$0.47 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMNB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356 in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.