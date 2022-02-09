-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of CMPS opened at $14.70 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $613.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

