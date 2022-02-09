0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 39.6% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $20.10 million and approximately $137,179.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

