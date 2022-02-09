$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $115.90 on Friday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.01.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

