$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 350,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snap-on by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.22. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $183.88 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

