$120.84 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report sales of $120.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.00 million and the highest is $122.42 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $481.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $482.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $525.46 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $539.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NDLS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.16. 137,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $418.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

