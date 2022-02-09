$127.76 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post sales of $127.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.49 million to $135.00 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $484.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $555.45 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $575.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

NEO opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

